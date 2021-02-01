9th Circ. Told FAA Rushed Review Of Amazon Facility

Law360 (February 1, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- Environmental groups and the state of California told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that an Amazon air cargo facility will further harm San Bernardino's air quality and that the Federal Aviation Administration failed to conduct a thorough environmental review before deciding the project wouldn't have a significant impact. An attorney for the Center for Community Action & Environmental Justice, the Sierra Club, a local Teamsters union and other clean air advocates said during video arguments that the FAA violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the National Environmental Policy Act when it approved an incomplete environmental review for Amazon's new Eastgate Air...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS