TransUnion Asks Justices To Ax Standing For FCRA Class

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- TransUnion urged the U.S. Supreme Court Monday to decertify class members in a suit alleging that the credit reporting agency violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act, arguing that the class members didn't suffer injuries like their representative but were still awarded $60 million in damages by a jury. While class representative Sergio Ramirez suffered actual injuries — difficulty obtaining credit and a canceled vacation — TransUnion said in its brief that the jury heard only about Ramirez's atypical experience but still awarded every class member thousands of dollars in damages. TransUnion is asking the court to consider "whether either Article III...

