Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TransUnion Asks Justices To Ax Standing For FCRA Class

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- TransUnion urged the U.S. Supreme Court Monday to decertify class members in a suit alleging that the credit reporting agency violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act, arguing that the class members didn't suffer injuries like their representative but were still awarded $60 million in damages by a jury.

While class representative Sergio Ramirez suffered actual injuries — difficulty obtaining credit and a canceled vacation — TransUnion said in its brief that the jury heard only about Ramirez's atypical experience but still awarded every class member thousands of dollars in damages.

TransUnion is asking the court to consider "whether either Article III...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!