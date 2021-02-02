Full Fed. Circ. Won't Hear Alice Engine-Washing Case

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:43 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit has refused to take up a California aviation company's arguments that an earlier decision upholding the validity of two jet engine-washing patents will "sow only confusion" as to what is considered abstract under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. Monday's denial keeps intact a split panel ruling in October that upheld a California federal court's determination that EcoServices LLC's patents hold up under Alice and that Certified Aviation Services infringed them, leaving untouched a $1.95 million damages award. The panel had also found that the district court abused its discretion in awarding $175,000 in supplemental damages along...

