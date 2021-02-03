Norway, Lenders Say $286M Loans Come First In Ships Sale

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Norwegian government and four other lenders asked a Texas federal judge on Monday to declare that $286 million they are owed by Marfield Ltd. Inc. and Shanara Maritime International SA for two offshore construction ships take priority over the shippers' other debts once the vessels are sold. The lenders argued to U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett in Houston in a pair of summary judgment motions that they have priority mortgages on the Panama-flagged ships M/V Caballo Maya and M/V Caballo Marango. Marfield Ltd. Inc. owns the Maya, and Shanara Maritime International SA owns the Marango. Marfield and Shanara also...

