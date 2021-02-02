Calif. Joins Suit Over Wildfire-Prone Area Development

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- California has asked to join an ongoing legal fight against a proposed mixed-use luxury development in a high-risk fire zone in Northern California, telling a state court that the project hasn't followed state environmental laws and must be blocked. In a petition to intervene in the suit originally filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, the state told the court Monday that the environmental analysis for the Guenoc Valley Project was woefully inadequate, despite clear signs that the proposed resort and residential site is a major risk after repeated fires in recent years that have ravaged the area. The state said...

