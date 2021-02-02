LoanDepot Can't Use High Court Robocall Ruling To Skirt Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 10:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to ax a putative class action accusing LoanDepot.com LLC of placing illegal telemarketing calls, rejecting the argument that the entire Telephone Consumer Protection Act was unenforceable between when Congress added an exemption to the statute's robocall ban in 2015 and when the U.S. Supreme Court found the carveout to be unconstitutional last year. In a ruling issued Sunday, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter denied LoanDepot's bid to escape claims that it illegally called numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry in light of the Supreme Court's July decision in Barr v. American Association...

