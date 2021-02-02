Insurer Fights Coverage After Deadly Hay Baling Accident

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- United Specialty Insurance Co. on Monday said it shouldn't have to defend a policyholder being sued over the accidental death of a man in a passenger car that struck a dangerous spike protruding from a hay baling machine. The insurer told a California federal court that an exclusion in its policy agreement with Ametza Arizona LLC precluded it from responsibility to cover claims related to the death of Pedro Ponce Martinez. Employees for an affiliate of Ametza, a petroleum and agricultural service, were loading hay on a road in the Imperial Valley at the time of the accident. In December, Ametza...

