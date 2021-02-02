DOL Voids Trump H-2B Rule Over Negative Comments

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 3:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has halted a last-minute attempt by the Trump administration to allow for the intervention of political appointees in the work-visa certification process, citing a negative response to the proposal. The department said in a Federal Register notice to be published Wednesday that a significant adverse comment was received in response to the Trump administration's direct final rule, issued on Jan. 4. The comment from labor and employment attorney Wendel V. Hall alleged a host of procedural and substantive defects in the proposal that, in his mind, would bias the labor certification process. Direct final rulemaking is...

