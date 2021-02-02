Kids Say Biden Orders Support Climate Case Against Gov't

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:33 PM EST) -- A group of children who claim the federal government's handling of climate change violates their constitutional rights told the Ninth Circuit President Biden's executive orders outlining his administration's climate priorities illustrate the executive branch's control over the country's energy policy. The children urged the circuit court in a letter Monday to take two executive orders signed in the first week of President Joe Biden's term into account when deciding their bid for en banc rehearing of a 2-1 majority opinion that found although the children would have a strong enough case to go to trial on claims the government's actions endanger...

