Robbins Geller Seeks $23M Cut Of $84M MetLife Investor Deal

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP wants a $22.9 million slice of MetLife Inc.'s $84 million class action settlement ending claims that it misled investors by underreporting life insurance death benefit liabilities, arguing Monday that eight years of "contentious litigation" merit a significant lead counsel award. In a final approval motion, the firm asked U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to allot it 25% of the $84 million all-cash settlement and $1.9 million in expenses, plus interest on both amounts. The certified class action stems from claims that MetLife misrepresented the adequacy of reserves it held for certain "incurred but not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS