Biden Reverses Trump's Softening Of UAE Aluminum Tariffs

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 1:37 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden blocked one of his predecessor's final orders, walking back tariff relief for aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates, citing ongoing national security concerns and the levies' success restoring domestic production. Monday's proclamation marked the Biden administration's first action on the Section 232 tariffs the Trump administration imposed on steel and aluminum imports in 2018. The former president's move to allow the UAE to import aluminum at "close to historical levels" without paying tariffs, announced the day he left office, threatened to jeopardize gains domestic producers have made since the tariffs took effect, Biden said. "In my view,...

