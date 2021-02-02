Minn. Pipeline Row Distinct From Dakota Access, Corps Says

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. government says a recent decision vacating a Dakota Access Pipeline permit has no bearing on a separate dispute over a proposed replacement line in Minnesota, despite an attempt by Native American tribes to tie the two together. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told a D.C. district court Monday that there are significant differences between the case at hand, involving Enbridge Energy Partners LP's Line 3 pipeline, and the one that resulted in a recent D.C. Circuit decision nixing an easement for the controversial Dakota Access pipeline. That's because, while the D.C. Circuit had determined the Dakota Access permitting...

