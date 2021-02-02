Amazon Asks 9th Circ. To Send Alexa Privacy Suits To Arb.

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Amazon urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to send to arbitration two proposed class actions alleging Alexa devices violate state privacy laws by recording children and other household members without consent, arguing the third-party users benefited from the service and are therefore bound by the same Amazon contract that binds purchasers. During back-to-back hearings before a three-judge panel, Amazon's counsel, Laurence F. Pulgram and Jedediah Wakefield of Fenwick & West LLP, argued that the third parties are bound to Amazon's contracts under the direct-benefits estoppel rule, which says a nonsignatory plaintiff seeking the benefits from a contract can't simultaneously try to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS