NPE Sues Samsung, Walmart, Target With Ex-Yahoo Patents

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- An Acacia Research Corp. unit has accused Samsung, Target, Walmart, Workday and French music streaming service Deezer of infringing patents once owned by Yahoo in a litigation blitz in the Eastern District of Texas. R2 Solutions LLC filed a quintet of lawsuits on Friday, claiming that the companies infringed various combinations of seven patents related to search queries and database processing. The nonpracticing entity last year acquired more than 2,500 patents from Excalibur IP, which is a portfolio that Yahoo spun off before being sold to Verizon, according to an Acacia statement from May. Yahoo had obtained these patents between 2006...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS