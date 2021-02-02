Whole Foods Must Face Trimmed Cracker False Ad Suit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday trimmed fraud and warranty claims in a proposed class action alleging Whole Foods mislabeled its honey graham crackers to falsely suggest they're made with whole wheat and sweetened with honey alone but kept intact allegations that Whole Foods violated state consumer protection laws. In a 31-page order, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods ruled that plaintiff Chandra Campbell adequately alleged that the organic "Honey Graham Crackers" box sold at Whole Foods is misleading since the product's ingredients may not entirely line up with the labels displayed on the front of the box. The label...

