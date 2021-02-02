Kilpatrick Bulks Up Silicon Valley Commercial Litigation Team

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 9:54 PM EST) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has hired a technology litigator with more than two decades of trial experience to join its complex commercial litigation team at its Silicon Valley office, the firm announced Tuesday. Vincent I. Parrett joins Kilpatrick from Bergeson LLP, bringing a broad range of trial experience in business disputes — including shareholder actions, securities litigation, and fraud and breach of contract issues — to the firm's complex commercial litigation practice, according to the announcement. "Vince is a tremendous addition," Jon Michaelson, managing partner at the firm's Silicon Valley office, said in a statement. "His collaborative spirit is a perfect fit...

