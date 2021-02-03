Buyers Can't Save RICO Claim In BMW, Bosch Emissions Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge said Tuesday that a proposed class of consumers can't pursue their Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim against BMW and auto parts maker Bosch in a suit alleging certain BMW vehicles were rigged with emissions-cheating software. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty declined to reconsider his June order slashing the RICO claim, saying the car buyers didn't buy their BMW X5 or 335d diesel vehicles directly from BMW North America LLC or Robert Bosch LLC and instead bought their vehicles from dealers, private parties and auctions. As such, the car buyers were indirect purchasers and lacked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS