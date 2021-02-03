2nd Circ. Won't Revive Investor Suit Over GE Turbine Flaw

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- General Electric Co. investors can't revive their proposed class action accusing the company of concealing a defective gas turbine and a delayed $22 billion goodwill impairment charge, a Second Circuit panel ruled Wednesday. A three-judge panel affirmed a New York federal court's May ruling that the Teachers' Retirement System of Oklahoma hadn't convincingly alleged that GE intentionally made significant misstatements or omissions regarding an H-class gas turbine and a $22 billion charge related to its 2015 acquisition of Alstom SA's power assets ahead of a drop in its share price. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said that the alleged misleading statements were either too...

