​​​​​​​Claims Court Bashes VA's View Of Bid Protest Over Glasses

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- A Mississippi-based eyeglass supplier beat another bid to unseat it from a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contract, this time convincing a federal claims court that the agency's corrective action on the award was arbitrary and capricious. Superior Optical Labs Inc.'s most recent challenge to the VA came after the department attempted to walk back a contract that the supplier won last year to provide prescription glasses through VA facilities in California, Arizona and New Mexico. The agency had moved to reopen bidding after a competitor complained to the U.S. Government Accountability Office that the wording in the solicitation was ambiguous....

