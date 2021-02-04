Period App Shared Health Data With Advertisers, User Says

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Period-tracking app Flo was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court alleging that the app mines and sells users' personal data including menstrual cycle dates, weight and reported sexual activity, on the heels of a Federal Trade Commission settlement over near-identical claims. Longtime Flo user Tesha Gamino leveled claims against the menstrual and gynecological health app Tuesday, accusing the company of sharing a wealth of personal data with Google and Facebook, among others, for targeted advertising purposes. Gamino pointed to the FTC claims settled mid-January accusing the app of illegal data sharing. "This personal information was provided to...

