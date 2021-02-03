Toyota Can't Slip Prius Drivers' Braking Failure Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday declined to toss a putative class action alleging Toyota improperly designed and manufactured a part that led to braking failures in some Prius and hybrid vehicles. The car manufacturer asked U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant on July 20 to toss the February lawsuit that alleges Toyota Motor Corp. and affiliated Toyota companies sold faulty booster pump assemblies, leading to the braking systems failing. While Toyota argued the customers who filed it didn't support their claims of breach of express warranty, breach of implied warranty, fraud, unjust enrichment and a claim under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty...

