Developer Accused Of $4.6M Fraud In 4th Investor Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- Real estate investment platform Prodigy Network is again facing suit, as a group of investors who collectively ponied up $4.65 million in support of a luxury apartment building development in Chicago accused the developer and its CEO of securing their support through lies and squandering their cash through incompetence. In the complaint filed Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, 14 mostly foreign investors alleged Prodigy breached promises to put their investments toward a construction project in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood, saying those investments were instead pillaged by Prodigy and since-deceased CEO Rodrigo Niño. "Prodigy Network utilized a portion of plaintiffs' investment funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS