AT&T Gets Judge's OK For $1.95B Liberty Deal If Assets Sold

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has approved a handshake between AT&T and the government allowing the telecom to sell its Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands operations to Liberty Latin America for $1.95 billion if some assets are divested. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden gave the merger settlement a green light on the eve of Thursday's scheduled hearing to determine whether to approve terms the two telecoms reached with the U.S. Department of Justice in October. The court said the agreement was in the public interest so long as certain of the combined operation's fiber-based assets — which Liberty expects to divest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS