Walmart Sick Pay Class Action Can Move Forward

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 12:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied Walmart's request to toss a putative class action alleging the company shorts Golden State workers on sick pay, ruling the plaintiffs successfully alleged Walmart knew it was breaking the law. At this early point in the proceedings, the plaintiffs properly claimed that Walmart, a retail giant, could not suggest the laws at issue are ambiguous or that it made an honest mistake, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez determined in the ruling, which was signed Tuesday and entered in the case docket Wednesday. "Plaintiffs argue this area of law has been settled for 13 years, negating...

