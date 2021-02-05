Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walmart Sick Pay Class Action Can Move Forward

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 12:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied Walmart's request to toss a putative class action alleging the company shorts Golden State workers on sick pay, ruling the plaintiffs successfully alleged Walmart knew it was breaking the law.

At this early point in the proceedings, the plaintiffs properly claimed that Walmart, a retail giant, could not suggest the laws at issue are ambiguous or that it made an honest mistake, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez determined in the ruling, which was signed Tuesday and entered in the case docket Wednesday.

"Plaintiffs argue this area of law has been settled for 13 years, negating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!