5th Circ. Ponders Jurisdiction In $287M Navy Collision Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:40 PM EST) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges on Thursday questioned what tests should be applied to determine if courts in the United States have jurisdiction to hear a $287 million lawsuit against a Japanese shipping company involved in a fatal collision in 2017 that killed seven U.S. Navy sailors. The panel heard consolidated oral arguments Thursday in two lawsuits brought by both the families of sailors who were killed in the collision with a Navy destroyer and the survivors against Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, or NYK Line. A federal judge in Louisiana dismissed the lawsuit in June on jurisdictional grounds. But Robert...

