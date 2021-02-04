11th Circ. Says ID Theft Risk Doesn't Support Data Breach Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a customer's proposed class action against Florida-based fast-food chain PDQ over a data breach, finding that he had not presented a sufficient injury claim as a basis for bringing the suit. In a 28-page published opinion, the appeals court rejected plaintiff I Tan Tsao's arguments that he had standing to sue based either on the assertion that he and other customers are facing an exposed risk of future identity theft as a result of a hacker gaining access to their credit and debit card information, or that his efforts to mitigate that...

