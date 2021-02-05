Calif. EB-5 Project Failed, Stiffed Chinese Investors, Suit Says

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:13 PM EST) -- A group of Chinese immigrants who invested in a development project in downtown Los Angeles as part of the EB-5 investor visa program have claimed in California state court that the project was riddled with problems and that they were duped out of their money. When they decided to invest in a mixed-use commercial and residential development project, the immigrants thought it was a safe deal and a way to get U.S. visas, but then the project hit hurdles and they never saw their money again, according to the derivative complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court on behalf...

