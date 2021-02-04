3 Firms Tapped To Lead U. Of Mich. Sex Abuse Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has agreed to name attorneys from The Mike Cox Law Firm PLLC, Wright & Schulte LLC and Grewal Law PLLC to lead litigation alleging the University of Michigan ignored reports that one of its doctors was abusing students. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts named Michael A. Cox of The Mike Cox Law Firm, Mick S. Grewal Sr. of Grewal Law and Richard W. Schulte of Wright & Schulte to lead the mass tort case in which roughly 50 plaintiffs and potential plaintiffs have alleged the university turned a blind eye toward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS