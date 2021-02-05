DC Circ. Won't Revisit PBGC's Win In Delta Pilots' $544M Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit rejected a group of Delta Air Lines pilots' push to rethink a panel decision that upheld the dismissal of a suit seeking $544 million in pension benefits. The appeals judges denied an en banc rehearing request Thursday from the pilots, who want to revive their class action saying the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. overstepped its authority once it took over their pension plan in 2006, following Delta's bankruptcy. The pilots were hoping the full circuit would overturn precedent that grants the PBGC power to interpret benefits laws but that they claim is misguided and increasingly out of date....

