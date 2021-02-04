Judge Says Shippers 'Shoveling Discovery' In Fuel Price MDL

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday rebuked what she called an extraordinary bid by hundreds of shippers seeking an unspecified number of documents concerning fuel surcharge rates as part of their multidistrict antitrust litigation accusing the country's four railway giants of scheming for years to keep prices inflated. During a remote status conference in the case, U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell repeatedly hammered attorneys representing more than 300 shippers to explain why they needed all the contracts Union Pacific Railroad Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and BNSF Railway Co. made with their clients between 2009 to...

