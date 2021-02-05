USAA Accused Of Discrimination Against Enlisted Personnel

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:11 PM EST) -- A pair of veterans have hit USAA with a putative class action in California federal court alleging the insurer, which only insures military members, veterans and their families, discriminates against enlisted service members by charging them higher rates than officers. United Services Automobile Association charges California-based enlisted service member and veteran policyholders who qualify as "good drivers" under state law more for auto collision coverage than officers who qualify for the same status, according to the complaint filed Thursday by former Marine Eileen-Gayle Coleman and former soldier Robert Castro. "USAA advertises, 'We know what it means to serve,'" the complaint says....

