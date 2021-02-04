Charter Settles $10B Bias Suit With Byron Allen's Media Co.

Law360 (February 4, 2021, 10:28 PM EST) -- Charter Communications Inc. reached an undisclosed settlement with Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Network in a $10 billion suit alleging Charter blocks Black-owned companies' access to cable airwaves, according to a joint motion filed in California federal court Wednesday. In the 2016 suit, Allen's ESN and the National Association of African-American Owned Media alleged that Charter's refusal to carry its channel was discriminatory. Any terms of the settlement were not included in the filing, and the parties released a brief joint statement Wednesday saying ESN "has resolved and withdrawn the lawsuit against Charter Communications." The $10 billion total sought in the suit stems...

