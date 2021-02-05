Marketing Co. Seeks 5th Circ. Review Of Loss To Texas Firm

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has reinstated an appeal filed by an online marketing company that was hit with a $80,000 jury verdict for allegedly holding Houston-based law firm The Gonzalez Law Group PLLC's website "hostage" in return for cash amid a contract dispute. The appellate court granted Internet Lava LLC's motion to reinstate the appeal Thursday after the marketing firm complained that the appeal was prematurely dismissed for want of prosecution. In a Wednesday filing, Internet Lava said the Fifth Circuit wrongly dismissed the case 13 days early, on Jan. 8, for not filing a transcript order that wasn't due until Jan....

