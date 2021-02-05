Walmart Loses Bid To Short-Circuit Feds' Opioid Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 12:34 AM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday axed Walmart Inc.'s lawsuit seeking a declaration that its prescription opioid sales are lawful, ruling that the retail giant hadn't identified a Justice Department action that has adversely affected it and therefore can't preemptively sue the government. Walmart lodged its suit in October, slamming the U.S. Department of Justice for threatening legal action over "unwritten expectations" and asking the court to confirm that its practices conform with the Controlled Substances Act. The retailer unleashed fresh allegations of dodgy behavior by DOJ attorneys investigating its opioid sales last month, accusing government lawyers of making "disingenuous" statements before ultimately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS