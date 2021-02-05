AT&T Must Face Suit Over Arbitration Clause In CWA Deal

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- AT&T cannot escape a lawsuit alleging the company violated a collective bargaining agreement with the Communications Workers of America by not arbitrating a union grievance over a new classification of employees at the wireless giant, a Georgia federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown rejected AT&T Mobility LLC's argument that the suit had to be dismissed because it concerned an issue of representation that the National Labor Relations Board had to decide. Judge Brown said that at its core the lawsuit was a dispute over the arbitration provision in the CBA, making it at home in federal court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS