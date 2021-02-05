Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AT&T Must Face Suit Over Arbitration Clause In CWA Deal

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- AT&T cannot escape a lawsuit alleging the company violated a collective bargaining agreement with the Communications Workers of America by not arbitrating a union grievance over a new classification of employees at the wireless giant, a Georgia federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown rejected AT&T Mobility LLC's argument that the suit had to be dismissed because it concerned an issue of representation that the National Labor Relations Board had to decide. Judge Brown said that at its core the lawsuit was a dispute over the arbitration provision in the CBA, making it at home in federal court...

