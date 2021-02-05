Nygard Denied Bail, To Remain Jailed In US Sex-Abuse Case

Law360, New York (February 5, 2021, 11:32 AM EST) -- A judge in Canada on Friday denied bail to Peter Nygard, the former fashion executive accused of leading a decadeslong campaign to sexually exploit women, leaving him to challenge an extradition request by prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office from a jail near Winnipeg. Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Shawn D. Greenberg made the decision during a morning hearing after previously expressing concern with the details of a request for bail by Nygard's lawyers, including house arrest, video monitoring and roughly $1 million of security put up by two former Nygard employees. "The allegations here are disturbing," a masked...

