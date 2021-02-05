Toyota Can't Seal Exhibits From $209M Crash Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court won't let Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. seal four exhibits stemming from a defect suit in which it lost a $209 million verdict, saying the automaker can't put a lid on the exhibits now after allowing information from them to be openly discussed in court without objection. In an order filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel found that the trial court hadn't abused its discretion in denying Toyota's motion to seal the exhibits following the trial, as the company waived its ability to seal the documents by allowing them to be discussed in open court. "The exhibits were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS