DOJ Yanks Trump-Era Environmental Enforcement Memos

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's environment division has trashed several Trump-era guidance policies, including a controversial practice barring its attorneys from using environmental projects as components of enforcement settlements. Citing President Joe Biden's Jan. 20 executive order on climate change, which directed federal agencies to review any policies that conflict with his priorities, the DOJ Environment and Natural Resources Division on Thursday rescinded nine guidance memos issued during the Trump administration. Some address supplemental environmental projects, while others deal with Clean Water Act enforcement, payments to third parties in settlement agreements, and other enforcement priorities. Deputy Assistant Attorney General for ENRD...

