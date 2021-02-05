Funds Rip Ghosn's Appeal Bid In Nissan Pay Scandal Suit

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- Two pension funds said Thursday that Nissan's fugitive ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn must face claims in Tennessee federal court alleging his purported financial misdeeds triggered investors' losses and that he shouldn't be allowed to pursue an immediate appeal in a bid to escape jurisdiction. Jackson County Employees' Retirement System and Providence Employees Retirement System filed a brief opposing Ghosn's request for an interlocutory appeal of U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr.'s Dec. 29 decision declining to toss claims against Ghosn on personal jurisdiction grounds. Judge Campbell had also kept alive claims against Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and several other...

