Morgan Lewis Picks Up Former Sidley Partner In Chicago

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has hired the former co-leader of Sidley Austin LLP's global finance group, who specializes in representing commercial and investment banks and hedge funds in a variety of lending transactions. Mark Kirsons on Friday joined Morgan Lewis as a partner in Chicago, where he expects to continue working with clients on traditional lending, including cash flow and asset-based lending, as well as sponsor finance and structured finance transactions. He also represents debtors and creditors in workouts, restructuring and bankruptcies. Kirsons told Law360 Morgan Lewis has assembled a team that lets clients do "one-stop shopping." Kirsons said he's...

