GAO Rejects Protest Over Dock Work Contract Award

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a contractor's protest against a U.S. Transportation Command corrective action plan regarding the awarding of a dock work contract, saying the protest is premature given the plan hasn't been put into action yet. In a report written in January but released Wednesday, the GAO shot down a protest by Cooper/Ports America LLC, which was in competition for the contract with James J. Flanagan Shipping Corp. In January last year, Transportation Command requested proposals for a stevedoring and terminal services contract for five years and received offers from Cooper and Flanagan, eventually awarding the contract...

