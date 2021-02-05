Gerber, Beech-Nut Baby Food Contain Toxic Metals, Suits Say

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 11:32 PM EST) -- The day after a House Oversight Committee report found that seven baby food makers allow high levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury into their products, consumers on Friday hit Gerber and Beech-Nut with separate putative false advertising class actions. Beech-Nut Nutrition Co. faces its suit in New York federal court while Gerber Products Co. was sued in New Jersey federal court, with each set of plaintiffs alleging that the companies presented themselves as healthy or trusted options while failing to mention that the baby food products contain heavy metals. Beech-Nut, for example, used packaging that emphasized its safe ingredients, declaring...

