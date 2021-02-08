High Court Nazi Art Rulings Impede Restorative Justice

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A pair of restitution cases regarding Holocaust-era stolen property has been decided by the U.S. Supreme Court: Federal Republic of Germany v. Philipp,[1] for return of medieval art stolen by the Nazis, along with the companion case of Republic of Hungary v. Simon,[2] for return of personal property stolen from 14 Holocaust survivors. Both were bellwether cases for those of us who have advocated with halting success in U.S. courts on behalf of the true owners of Nazi-stolen property still in the hands of foreign governments. Decided in favor of the sovereigns, the decisions may be the fatal blow to restorative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS