JPML Refuses To Centralize Dickey's Data Breach Suits

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- Six putative class actions being litigated in Texas and California federal courts over a data breach at Dickey's Barbecue Pit will stay put, after the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation rejected a request to centralize the suits in California. Ross Diczhazy and Wesley Etheridge — the lead plaintiffs in a California suit that accuses Dickey's of failing to prevent cybercriminals from stealing credit card numbers from about three million customers — had pushed the JPML to centralize in the Southern District of California the half-dozen data breach suits pending against the restaurant chain in the Southern and Central Districts of California...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS