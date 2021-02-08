Worker Classification Test Isn't Unconstitutional, Calif. Says

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- The state of California has doubled down on its bid for a federal judge to squash Uber's and Postmates' challenge to its worker classification law, saying the Silicon Valley companies can't justify their argument that the legislation is unconstitutional. Neither the U.S. Constitution nor the California Constitution enshrines a citizen's right to work as an independent contractor, so a law that reclassifies some gig workers as employees doesn't trample on their rights, the state told a California federal judge in a reply brief filed Friday supporting its motion to dismiss the suit. Uber's and Postmates' claim that Assembly Bill 5 violates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS