Texas Auto Dealer Fights New Trial Order After $4M Verdict

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- An El Paso car dealership has asked the Texas Supreme Court to undo a new trial order in a lawsuit over a car accident involving members of its sales team that happened in its parking lot, arguing that there is an easy way to harmonize the jury's conflicting findings. Rudolph Automotive LLC, which does business as Rudolph Mazda and Rudolph Chevrolet LLC, appealed to the Texas Supreme Court on Friday, challenging as invalid each of the four reasons the trial court gave for granting the family of saleswoman Irma Vanessa Villegas a new trial. Villegas' grown daughter, Andrea Juarez, filed the...

