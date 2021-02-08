Growing Case Law Backs Wide Tariff Power, With One Caveat

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- The Trump administration's use of an expansive Cold War-era law to restrict trade on national security grounds has been mostly backed by recent court decisions, but judges have stressed that any restrictions must comply with the statute's clear timing requirements. Former President Donald Trump used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to restrict steel and aluminum imports in March 2018, marking the first time any president had done so in more than three decades. The move sent foreign producers, importers and their attorneys scrambling in hopes of upending what critics said was an outdated statute that had been abused by Trump....

