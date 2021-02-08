Amazon Hit With New Tip-Stealing Suit After FTC Deal

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Amazon drivers in Massachusetts have filed a proposed class action in state court alleging the e-commerce giant illegally pocketed delivery tips, mirroring claims in a Federal Trade Commission complaint the company recently settled for $61.7 million. The tip-stealing lawsuit filed Friday by Philip Sullivan of Millis, Massachusetts, claims Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. broke state wage laws, breached its contract with drivers, and unjustly enriched itself by withholding the tips. It seeks restitution for the unpaid tips, plus triple damages and attorney fees and costs. The FTC on Feb. 2 announced Amazon had agreed to pay $61.7 million to settle similar claims. Sullivan's attorney, Hillary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS