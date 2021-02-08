High Schools Say NCAA Pay Ruling Will Trickle Down

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- A group that sets governing rules for the nation's high school sports has backed the National Collegiate Athletic Association in its Supreme Court fight to reinstate restrictions on education-related pay and benefits for collegiate athletes. The National Federation of State High School Associations told the high court in an amicus brief on Friday that upholding a Ninth Circuit ruling eliminating the restrictions would undermine amateurism in college athletics, with detrimental effects that would likely trickle down to high school athletes. The harmful results, NFHS said, would include reducing investment in less lucrative youth programs, discouraging broad participation in high school sports...

