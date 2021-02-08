National Securities Settles Former Exec's Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- National Securities Corp. has settled a proposed class action brought by a former executive who said the broker-dealer fired her for blowing the whistle on the CEO's alleged insider trading, according to a dismissal order filed in New York federal court Monday. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain tossed the case due to an impending settlement agreement, but gave named plaintiff Kay Johnson the opportunity to backtrack if the settlement doesn't come together within 30 days. While the particulars of the resolution were unavailable Monday, January court filings indicate that a monetary agreement between the parties has been reached, and that...

